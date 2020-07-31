World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WWE has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

NYSE WWE opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

