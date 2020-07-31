Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wix.Com in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $284.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

