Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $150.16 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 18269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.28.

The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.51, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

