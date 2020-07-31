Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

