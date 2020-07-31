William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 10,322 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $310,382.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,126.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,656,075.75.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.75 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 4,285.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 115,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

