William Blair Weighs in on Carvana Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE CVNA opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,035,000 after acquiring an additional 382,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $14,654,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

