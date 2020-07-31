William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.91.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,364 shares of company stock worth $10,417,065. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.