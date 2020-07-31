Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBRBY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday.

WBRBY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

