Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Westrock has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Westrock has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westrock to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

WRK opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westrock will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

