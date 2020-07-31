Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of WAB opened at $63.09 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.