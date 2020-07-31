Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $8,251,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $192,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

