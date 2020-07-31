Wedbush Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $100.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $81.02 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

