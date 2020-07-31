Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

PII stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

