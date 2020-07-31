Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $240.56 and last traded at $239.76, with a volume of 486823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.00.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $2,201,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,736,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $1,329,315.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,290.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,881. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.