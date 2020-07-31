Warburg Research Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.00 ($97.75).

ETR RHM opened at €81.58 ($91.66) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($48.57) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($133.26).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

