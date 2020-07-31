Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 687,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.