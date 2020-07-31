Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of VNOM opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

