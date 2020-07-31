Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of MacroGenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,621 shares of company stock valued at $579,600 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. MacroGenics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.