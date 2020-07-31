Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 58,813 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,813 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

