Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of ABC opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

