Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $121.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

