Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of PRU opened at $63.66 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

