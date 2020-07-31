Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,919 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after buying an additional 2,324,256 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,237,000 after buying an additional 489,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 179.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,751,000 after purchasing an additional 190,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 254,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

CMC stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

