Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE MAA opened at $117.52 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.