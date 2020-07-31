Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Amdocs by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

