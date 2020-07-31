Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.