Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.