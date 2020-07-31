Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 166.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $381.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.