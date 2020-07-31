Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

RBC stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

