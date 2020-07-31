Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,745 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,646,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $288,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

