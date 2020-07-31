Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

