Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,793 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $44,329,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,632,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $2,201,312.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,736,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $15,139,881. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $255.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $256.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

