Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $295.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.23.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $279.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,911 shares of company stock worth $82,787,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.