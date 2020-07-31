Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $295.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $279.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,911 shares of company stock worth $82,787,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

