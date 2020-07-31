Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $263.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.65.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $279.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $3,606,253.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,911 shares of company stock valued at $82,787,831 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,880,000 after buying an additional 790,506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18,484.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 660,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 657,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,644,000 after buying an additional 498,163 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

