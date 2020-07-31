Verastem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,801 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 75.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 70.0% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 98.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

