Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Veracyte worth $81,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $27,344,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 887,610 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $17,607,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $110,614.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,794,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,289 shares of company stock worth $5,561,273. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 0.84. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

