Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 94,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

