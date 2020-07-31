US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 28.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) were up 28.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78, approximately 1,959,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 299,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.
The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 2.00.
About US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
