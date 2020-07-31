US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 28.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) were up 28.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78, approximately 1,959,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 299,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director Jon Beizer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $154,805.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 82,315 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $358,070.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,331 shares of company stock worth $427,468. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 2.00.

About US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.