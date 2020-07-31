Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.83. Unum Group shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,917,522 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,276,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

