Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.52

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.44, with a volume of 2425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,844 shares of company stock worth $765,860. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.