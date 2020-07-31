United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $4,319,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

