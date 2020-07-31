United Community Banks’ (UCBI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,545,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $8,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 410,742 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Community Banks by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,362 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

