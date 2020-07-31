United Bankshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 64.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

