Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a research note released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at $12,435,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 505,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,400 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 277.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 522,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 257.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 263,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 189,891 shares during the last quarter.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

