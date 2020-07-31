Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Union Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

AUB stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,400.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,454 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

