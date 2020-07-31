Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69.

UL has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

