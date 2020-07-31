Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $99.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $91.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,667,359. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.