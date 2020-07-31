Ultra Clean Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,918% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 105,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $30.81 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.32 million, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

