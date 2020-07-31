UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of UDR worth $76,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.2% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 192.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

