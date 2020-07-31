UChain (UCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,770.88

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. UChain has a market capitalization of $47,770.88 and $7,336.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.01928932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00184578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00106101 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.